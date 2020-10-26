(WSYR-TV) — NewsChannel 9 spoke with Dr. Stephen Thomas from Upstate on Monday about coronavirus as cases surge across the region.
Click the player above to watch the full interview.
More from NewsChannel 9:
- FORECAST: Cool and damp with scattered showers & patchy fog tonight
- WATCH: 22nd Congressional Debate
- Stimulus update: Pelosi pushes White House on virus testing as cases surge
- More than 400,000 New Yorkers participated in early voting during first weekend
- Dr. Thomas speaks with NewsChannel 9 as COVID-19 cases surge across the region
For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App