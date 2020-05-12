(WSYR-TV) — NewsChannel 9 spoke with Dr. Stephen Thomas on Tuesday about the reopening of Central New York.
Click the player above to watch the full interview.
More from NewsChannel 9:
- Governor says NYS needs $61B from Congress
- Dr. Thomas talks about reopening Central New York
- Schuyler County reports first COVID-19 case in over a month
- Fauci testifies in virtual Senate coronavirus hearing
- Oneida Co: Possible public exposure in New Hartford
For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App