SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Dr. Thomas spoke with NewsChannel 9 on Monday about coronavirus in Central New York.
To watch the full interview, click the player above.
More from NewsChannel 9:
- ‘We’re going to find you and prosecute you’: Lawmakers look to protect elders from coronavirus scams
- California lawmakers lead effort to provide unemployment benefits for gig-workers
- Oswego County: Fulton closes playgrounds, county directs police to enforce executive orders
- Dr. Thomas talks with NewsChannel 9 about coronavirus in Central New York
- Oneida Co: People need to adhere to social distancing rules
For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App