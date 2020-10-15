Drive-thru food giveaway taking place on Friday at the Fairgrounds

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Heading into the weekend, there will be another opportunity to help fill a need for many Central New York families.

New York’s Dairy Farmers and Food Bank of CNY will be giving out 34,000 pounds of food at a drive-thru event at the Fairgrounds.

The giveaway is taking place on Friday starting at 11 a.m. People will be asked to go through Gate 7.

They will be handing out 1,000 boxes of food, but only until supplies last and these events are extremely popular.