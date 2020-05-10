Drop in active COVID-19 cases Madison County

After a recent spike in COVID-19 cases the Madison County Health Department revealed Saturday that the number of active cases in the county dropped from 131 to 79.

Health officials said a major contributor to the active number was Green Empire Farms. The large greenhouse in Madison County became a source of concern after 87 employees tested positive for COVID-19. Many of the workers are staying in area hotels.

The Madison County Health Department is working with the New York State Department of Health to ensure workers are in living in conditions that adhere to the New York State Migrant Farmworker Housing Regulations.

The County says it’s also making sure impacted hotels are cleaned efficiently.