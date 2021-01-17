Due to lack of vaccines, Oneida County is suspending vaccination operations

ONEIDA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Oneida County says it will run out of its allocation of the COVID-19 vaccine by January 21, and that means they will have to suspend operations of the county’s vaccine distribution sites at Mohawk Valley Community College in Utica and Griffiss International Airport in Rome.

“Unfortunately, due to a reduced vaccine allotment from the State of New York, we will be forced to suspend our operations on Thursday, January 21st,” said County Executive Anthony J. Picente Jr. “We stand ready and willing to work with the state and federal governments to receive more vaccines so we can continue to put shots into the arms of our residents.”

Oneida County continues to increase vaccine capabilities and currently has the capacity to deliver 500 doses a day. To date, the county has received 4,300 vaccine doses. Next week’s allotment, which is scheduled to arrive on January 19th has been reduced to a mere 500 doses. The quantity of vaccines available from the state has steadily declined from 3,000 to 1,300, to now, only 500 doses.

As of Sunday morning, Oneida County, through its Health Department, has administered 2,800 shots and has 1,500 remaining vaccine doses remaining, not including the scheduled 500 doses yet to be received.

The county Health Department has 575 appointments scheduled for January 17th and 18th. The county will make appointments available for January 19th and January 20th while its supplies last.

“We have been pleased with the way our PODs have operated during the past 10 days,” Picente added. “They are efficient and effective and I believe are an essential resource in vaccinating this community quickly. If and when we receive more shots, we will reopen and get them out the door and in people’s arms as quick as possible.”

The county says those that are due for their second dose of the vaccine will not be affected.