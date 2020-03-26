Dyson making 15,000 ventilators to help fight COVID-19

Dyson said the company had designed and built an entirely new ventilator, called the “CoVent,” since he received a call 10 days ago from UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

Dyson may be known for vacuum cleaners and hand dryers, but the coronavirus has forced the company to shift its focus to ventilators.

James Dyson designed a new ventilator in just 10 days. Now, he’s making 15,000 of them to fight COVID-19.

Dyson sent a letter to employees confirming the British government’s order for 10,000 units.

The ventilators should be ready by early April.