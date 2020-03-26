Dyson making 15,000 ventilators to help fight COVID-19

(WSYR-TV) — Dyson may be known for vacuum cleaners and hand dryers, but the coronavirus has forced the company to shift its focus to ventilators.
James Dyson designed a new ventilator in just 10 days. Now, he’s making 15,000 of them to fight COVID-19.
Dyson sent a letter to employees confirming the British government’s order for 10,000 units.
The ventilators should be ready by early April.
