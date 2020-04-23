Early NY State antibody test results released

A doctor shows a negative quick coronavirus test in a tent set up at the entrance of a hospital in Caracas, Venezuela, Wednesday, April 15, 2020. Venezuela is going about testing its citizens unlike any other country: Mass deployment of a rapid blood antibody test from China that checks for proteins that develop a week or more after someone is infected, while using on a much smaller scale the gold-standard nasal swab exam that detects the virus from the onset. (AP Photo/Ariana Cubillos)

(WSYR-TV) — Millions of New Yorkers could already have had COVID-19 and never have known.

Random antibody testing is ramping up across the state to try and get a better picture of who has already come in contact with the virus, had no symptoms and then recovered.

These antibodies could help fight the virus should they come in contact with it again.

13.9 percent tested positive for having antibodies. What does it mean? These are the people that accepted and developed the antibodies to fight the infection. They were infected three weeks ago and four weeks ago and five weeks ago or six weeks ago. They have the virus and they developed the antibodies and they are recovered, just about 14 percent. Gov. Andrew Cuomo

The data also helps the state figure out how and when it reopens and if people are able to go back to work in person.

Cuomo said that most people that are infected are downstate in densely populated areas. This likely makes the percentage in Central New York lower.

The random antibody testing is being done at both the Wegmans on James Street and the Price Chopper on Erie Boulevard.