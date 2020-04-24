Early results from a study reveal ‘game changing’ drug may not be effective at fighting COVID-19

Hydroxychloroquine Tablets in Texas City, Texas. On Friday, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration warned doctors against prescribing the malaria drug to treat COVID-19 outside of hospitals or research settings. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

(WSYR-TV) — The drug once called a “game changer” may not be as effective at fighting the coronavirus as scientists previously thought.

According to preliminary results of a study of hydroxychloroquine sponsored by the New York State Department of Health, patients who took hydroxychloroquine were no more likely to survive COVID-19 than patients who did not take the drug.

For the preliminary results, scientists studied about 600 patients at 22 different hospitals in the Greater New York City area.

Final results from the study could be released as soon as next week.

More from NewsChannel 9: