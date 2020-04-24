Live Now
White House briefing
Quick Links: CNY Coronavirus Cases | Interactive Map of COVID-19 Cases in the U.S. | NYS Health Department | CDC Website | Essential Services | Unemployment FAQ | Where To Obtain Health Insurance | How To Make A Mask | Store Hours| City of Oswego Assistance | Live Map of COVID-19 Cases

Cayuga County Chenango County Cortland County Madison County Oneida County Onondaga County Oswego County Tompkins County Wayne County

Early results from a study reveal ‘game changing’ drug may not be effective at fighting COVID-19

Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:

Hydroxychloroquine Tablets in Texas City, Texas. On Friday, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration warned doctors against prescribing the malaria drug to treat COVID-19 outside of hospitals or research settings. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

(WSYR-TV) — The drug once called a “game changer” may not be as effective at fighting the coronavirus as scientists previously thought. 

According to preliminary results of a study of hydroxychloroquine sponsored by the New York State Department of Health, patients who took hydroxychloroquine were no more likely to survive COVID-19 than patients who did not take the drug. 

For the preliminary results, scientists studied about 600 patients at 22 different hospitals in the Greater New York City area.

Final results from the study could be released as soon as next week.

More from NewsChannel 9:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Johns Hopkins COVID-19 Live case map

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected