East Syracuse Minoa Central School District speaks with county about ‘yellow zone’ rules

CAYUGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) --The Cayuga County Health Department is alerting residents to potential exposures to COVID-19 at a couple of local businesses.

The first potential exposure was at Wilcox General Store, located at 1595 NY-34B in King Ferry on Tuesday, November 3 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. and on Wednesday, November 4 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.