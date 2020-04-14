Closings
East Syracuse Walmart sets up new mobile testing site

EAST SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A new step has been taken in East Syracuse to help with the ongoing battle against COVID-19.

East Syracuse Mayor Rob Tackman tells NewsChannel 9 that Walmart has set up a new mobile testing site in the Village in conjunction with Quest Diagnostics. It’s not yet operating and few details are being released. There are questions on how this new site will fit into Onondaga County’s plan to manage coronavirus. 

NewsChannel 9 reached out to Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s press office, Walmart and the Onondaga County Executive’s Office for further details.

Mayor Tackman says he received a call from Walmart on Tuesday afternoon letting him know that they were setting up the testing site.

Tackman has reached out to Cuomo’s office and Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon’s office to learn more details.  He said that he has a number of questions, but is supportive of efforts to help fight the pandemic.

As of Tuesday night, NewsChannel 9 has not heard back from Cuomo’s press office, the county executive or Walmart, but will update more when we do.

