Egg prices rising as COVID-19 pandemic leads to supply shortages

(WSYR-TV) — Americans are stockpiling eggs during the COVID-19 pandemic as they cook more meals at home.

This is leading to supply shortages and a spike in prices at some supermarkets.

According to the most recent Nielsen Data, egg sales went up 44 percent, for the week ending March 14, compared to a year ago.

Walmart and other big grocers have set limits in recent days on purchases of eggs and other high-demand products.