Egg prices rising as COVID-19 pandemic leads to supply shortages

Coronavirus
FILE – This 2008 file photo shows boiled eggs in a bowl. In December 2019, U.S. health officials investigating a listeria outbreak are telling food service operators not to use hard-boiled eggs sold by the Georgia company Almark Foods. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says seven people in five states have been reported ill so far. That includes one death in Texas. (AP Photo/Larry Crowe)

(WSYR-TV) — Americans are stockpiling eggs during the COVID-19 pandemic as they cook more meals at home.

This is leading to supply shortages and a spike in prices at some supermarkets.

According to the most recent Nielsen Data, egg sales went up 44 percent, for the week ending March 14, compared to a year ago.

Walmart and other big grocers have set limits in recent days on purchases of eggs and other high-demand products.

