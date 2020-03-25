Egg prices rising as COVID-19 pandemic leads to supply shortages

(WSYR-TV) — Americans are stockpiling eggs during the COVID-19 pandemic as they cook more meals at home.
This is leading to supply shortages and a spike in prices at some supermarkets.
According to the most recent Nielsen Data, egg sales went up 44 percent, for the week ending March 14, compared to a year ago.
Walmart and other big grocers have set limits in recent days on purchases of eggs and other high-demand products.
