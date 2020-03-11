Eight Cayuga County residents under precautionary quarantine for COVID-19

AUBURN, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Cayuga County Health Department says that eight people are currently in precautionary quarantine for COVID-19.

One of those people has been tested for COVID-19. That person had traveled to a country with ongoing transmission of novel Coronavirus, according to the health department.

“We are very appreciative that this individual came forward to the Cayuga County Health Department after returning from overseas travel and was under a precautionary quarantine. This individual recognized the risk associated with their travel, voluntarily reported to the Health Department in an effort to reduce risk of potential exposure and protect the health of the community”, said Kathleen Cuddy, Cayuga County Public Health Director.

Testing was conducted in collaboration with the Cayuga County Health Department, the individual’s healthcare provider and Auburn Community Hospital following the most recent guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and New York State Department of Health (NYSDOH). When results are made available, the Health Department will provide an update.