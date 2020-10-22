Electronic recycling event postponed after 4 Sunnking Recycling employees test positive

Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:
electronics recycling 2_1553965268653.jpg.jpg

Interactive Coronavirus Maps

Click here for Interactive Coronavirus Maps

CLAY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — An electronics recycling event scheduled for Saturday at the Great Northern mall in clay has been postponed.

State Assemblyman John Stirpe, who sponsored the event, said that Sunnking Recycling, which was collecting the e-waste at this event, has had four employees test positive for COVID-19.

Out of an abundance of caution, Stirpe says the recycling event has been rescheduled to Nov. 14.

People who have already signed up for the event have been notified of the change.

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Johns Hopkins COVID-19 Live case map

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected