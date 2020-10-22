Electronic recycling event postponed after 4 Sunnking Recycling employees test positive

CLAY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — An electronics recycling event scheduled for Saturday at the Great Northern mall in clay has been postponed.

State Assemblyman John Stirpe, who sponsored the event, said that Sunnking Recycling, which was collecting the e-waste at this event, has had four employees test positive for COVID-19.

Out of an abundance of caution, Stirpe says the recycling event has been rescheduled to Nov. 14.

People who have already signed up for the event have been notified of the change.

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9