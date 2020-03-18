Electronic signs on side of road encouraging drivers to say home

CENTRAL NEW YORK (WSYR-TV) — If you’re looking for a sign to stay home, here is one…literally.

Electric signs have been put up along I-690 west and on I-81 north and south. They read “Stay home. Stop the spread. Save Lives. #FlattenTheCurve.”

