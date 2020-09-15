Elementary teacher in Auburn school district tests positive for COVID-19

AUBURN, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A teacher at the Owasco Elementary School in the Auburn City School District has tested positive for COVID-19.
The Cayuga County Health Department reports that due to the district’s phased re-opening plan, the teacher did not have any contact with students. The health department says the teacher has been placed in mandatory isolation.
The individual was in the school on Sept. 10, Sept. 11, Sept. 14 and Sept. 15.
The department is conducting contact tracing in cooperation with the school district. Individuals who may have been exposed to the teacher will be contacted directly by the health department.
The Auburn District began the school year with remote learning that will phase into a hybrid system later this month.
