Elementary teacher in Auburn school district tests positive for COVID-19

Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:

Interactive Coronavirus Maps

Click here for Interactive Coronavirus Maps

AUBURN, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A teacher at the Owasco Elementary School in the Auburn City School District has tested positive for COVID-19.

The Cayuga County Health Department reports that due to the district’s phased re-opening plan, the teacher did not have any contact with students. The health department says the teacher has been placed in mandatory isolation.

The individual was in the school on Sept. 10, Sept. 11, Sept. 14 and Sept. 15.

The department is conducting contact tracing in cooperation with the school district. Individuals who may have been exposed to the teacher will be contacted directly by the health department.

The Auburn District began the school year with remote learning that will phase into a hybrid system later this month.

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Johns Hopkins COVID-19 Live case map

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected