Eligible for a booster shot? Here are the places you could get it

CENTRAL NEW YORK (WSYR-TV) — Booster shots for those that received the Pfizer vaccine are now available for people 65 years or older, residents of long-term care facilities, and people age 18 through 64 years of age with underlying medical conditions or who are at a greater risk because of their occupational or institutional settings. You can learn more about eligibility here.

If you’re confused where to get your booster, here are the places offering them right now.

Price Chopper/Market 32 is now offering booster shots of Pfizer in its pharmacies to people who qualify. You can make an appointment here if you qualify.

Kinney Drugs is another place to get your booster, but if you received your first doses of Pfizer anywhere other than Kinney’s, you will need to bring proof of vaccination. There will be no out-of-pocket cost to get the booster. To sign up for your shot, visit their website here.

Wegmans is offering the booster shot at their pharmacies as well, and the chain says you should bring your vaccination card or other proof to the appointment. Proof of eligibility is not required, but you will be asked to attest that you are eligible. Schedule your appointment here.

Check back here for updates as other locations announce booster shot appointments.