Elton John launches emergency fund to fight against COVID-19

FILE – This June 21, 2019 file photo shows Elton John at a ceremony honoring him with the Legion of Honor in Paris. John is hosting a “living room” concert aimed at bolstering American spirits during the coronavirus crisis and saluting those countering it. The event was announced Wednesday by iHeartMedia and Fox. Alicia Keys, Billie Eilish, Mariah Carey, the Backstreet Boys, Tim McGraw and Billie Joe Armstrong are scheduled to take part in the concert airing at 9-10 p.m. Eastern Sunday on Fox TV and on iHeartMedia radio stations. (AP Photo/Lewis Joly, Pool, File)

(WSYR-TV) — Elton John has become the latest star who is stepping up for the fight against COVID-19.

The singer launched a $1 million emergency fund through his AIDS foundation. The fund focuses on people who have, or are at risk of, HIV and AIDS.

That group is becoming extra vulnerable to COVID-19.

John is looking to make sure the 37 million people living with HIV have access to prevention, testing, care and treatment during the pandemic.