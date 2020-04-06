Elton John launches emergency fund to fight against COVID-19

(WSYR-TV) — Elton John has become the latest star who is stepping up for the fight against COVID-19.
The singer launched a $1 million emergency fund through his AIDS foundation. The fund focuses on people who have, or are at risk of, HIV and AIDS.
That group is becoming extra vulnerable to COVID-19.
John is looking to make sure the 37 million people living with HIV have access to prevention, testing, care and treatment during the pandemic.
More from NewsChannel 9:
- Tuesday night Super Moon may be tough to see in CNY
- WATCH: Daily White House briefing on COVID-19
- Apple working to get PPE to medical workers
- Oneida Co: Cracking down on businesses violating social distancing
- Cody Byrns on Overcoming Adversity During COVID-19 Pandemic
For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App