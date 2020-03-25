Live Now
Elton John organizing benefit concert to take on COVID-19 pandemic

Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:

(WSYR-TV) — Legendary pop icon Elton John will headline a broadcast concert Sunday night to salute health care workers and first responders.

He will be joined by Alicia Keys, the Backstreet Boys, Billie Eilish, Billie Joe Armstrong, Mariah Carey and Tim McGraw.

The concert is headlined “Fox Presents the iHeart Living Room Concert for America.” 

The performers will appear in the concert from their own homes using their own equipment including cell phones and other personal audio and video equipment.

The special airs at 9 p.m. and there will be no commercials during the show that air on Fox and iHeart radio stations.

The First Responders Children’s Foundation and Feeding America will benefit from the special.

