Employee at Delmonico’s Italian Steakhouse among potential COVID-19 exposures in Oneida County

UTICA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Oneida County contact tracers are busy as it was announced Thursday that several more businesses may have recently been exposed to COVID-19.

If you were at any of the locations listed below during the times listed, you are asked to monitor yourself for COVID-19 symptoms for at least 14 days after you visited that location.

Saturday, October 24:

Time of exposure: 2 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Place of exposure: Target located in Sangertown Square in New Hartford

Wore mask: Yes

Symptom monitoring period: through 11/7/20

Wednesday, October 28:

Time of exposure: 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Place of exposure: U.S. Black Belt located at 4652 Commercial Dr. in New Hartford

Wore mask: Yes

Symptom monitoring period: through 11/11/20

Thursday, October 29:

Time of exposure: 2:30 p.m. to 8:10 p.m. (employee shift)

Place of exposure: Delmonico’s Italian Steakhouse located at 151 North Genesee St. in Utica

Wore mask: Yes

Symptom monitoring period: through 11/12/20

Friday, October 30:

Time of exposure: 2:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. (employee shift)

Place of exposure: Delmonico’s Italian Steakhouse located at 151 North Genesee St. in Utica

Wore mask: Yes

Symptom monitoring period: through 11/13/20

Saturday, October 31:

Time of exposure: 10:00 a.m. to 9 p.m. (employee shift)

Place of exposure: Delmonico’s Italian Steakhouse located at 151 North Genesee St. in Utica

Wore mask: Yes

Symptom Monitoring period: through 11/14/20

Time of exposure: 4 p.m. to 4:10 p.m.

Place of exposure: Stewart’s Shops located at 220 Clinton St. in Clinton

Wore mask: Yes

Symptom monitoring period: through 11/14/20

Time of exposure: 9 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Place of exposure: Hannaford located at 4593 Commercial Drive in New Hartford

Wore mask: Yes

Symptom Monitoring period: through 11/14/20

Sunday, November 1:

Time of exposure: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. (employee shift)

Place of exposure: Delmonico’s Italian Steakhouse located at 151 North Genesee St. in Utica

Wore mask: Yes

Symptom Monitoring period: through 11/15/20

Time of exposure: 12 p.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Place of exposure: Aldi located at 205 S. Madison St. in Rome

Wore mask: Yes

Symptom monitoring period: through 11/15/20

If symptoms of COVID-19 occur, you are asked to contact your primary healthcare provider immediately and seek a COVID-19 test.

Symptoms of COVID-19 include, but are not limited to:

Fever

Cough

Difficulty Breathing

Fatigue

Headache

Loss of taste or smell

Sore throat

Congestion or runny nose

Nausea

For more information regarding Oneida County and COVID-19, click here.