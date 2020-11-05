Employee at Delmonico’s Italian Steakhouse among potential COVID-19 exposures in Oneida County

UTICA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Oneida County contact tracers are busy as it was announced Thursday that several more businesses may have recently been exposed to COVID-19.
If you were at any of the locations listed below during the times listed, you are asked to monitor yourself for COVID-19 symptoms for at least 14 days after you visited that location.
Saturday, October 24:
- Time of exposure: 2 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.
- Place of exposure: Target located in Sangertown Square in New Hartford
- Wore mask: Yes
- Symptom monitoring period: through 11/7/20
Wednesday, October 28:
- Time of exposure: 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
- Place of exposure: U.S. Black Belt located at 4652 Commercial Dr. in New Hartford
- Wore mask: Yes
- Symptom monitoring period: through 11/11/20
Thursday, October 29:
- Time of exposure: 2:30 p.m. to 8:10 p.m. (employee shift)
- Place of exposure: Delmonico’s Italian Steakhouse located at 151 North Genesee St. in Utica
- Wore mask: Yes
- Symptom monitoring period: through 11/12/20
Friday, October 30:
- Time of exposure: 2:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. (employee shift)
- Place of exposure: Delmonico’s Italian Steakhouse located at 151 North Genesee St. in Utica
- Wore mask: Yes
- Symptom monitoring period: through 11/13/20
Saturday, October 31:
- Time of exposure: 10:00 a.m. to 9 p.m. (employee shift)
- Place of exposure: Delmonico’s Italian Steakhouse located at 151 North Genesee St. in Utica
- Wore mask: Yes
- Symptom Monitoring period: through 11/14/20
- Time of exposure: 4 p.m. to 4:10 p.m.
- Place of exposure: Stewart’s Shops located at 220 Clinton St. in Clinton
- Wore mask: Yes
- Symptom monitoring period: through 11/14/20
- Time of exposure: 9 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.
- Place of exposure: Hannaford located at 4593 Commercial Drive in New Hartford
- Wore mask: Yes
- Symptom Monitoring period: through 11/14/20
Sunday, November 1:
- Time of exposure: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. (employee shift)
- Place of exposure: Delmonico’s Italian Steakhouse located at 151 North Genesee St. in Utica
- Wore mask: Yes
- Symptom Monitoring period: through 11/15/20
- Time of exposure: 12 p.m. to 12:30 p.m.
- Place of exposure: Aldi located at 205 S. Madison St. in Rome
- Wore mask: Yes
- Symptom monitoring period: through 11/15/20
If symptoms of COVID-19 occur, you are asked to contact your primary healthcare provider immediately and seek a COVID-19 test.
Symptoms of COVID-19 include, but are not limited to:
- Fever
- Cough
- Difficulty Breathing
- Fatigue
- Headache
- Loss of taste or smell
- Sore throat
- Congestion or runny nose
- Nausea
For more information regarding Oneida County and COVID-19, click here.
