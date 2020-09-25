Employee at New Hartford Walmart tests positive for COVID-19, residents asked to monitor symptoms

NEW HARTFORD, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — An employee at the Walmart in New Hartford has tested positive for COVID-19. The Oneida County Health Department is alerting any resident who may have been at the store while the employee was working to monitor themselves for symptoms.

The employee worked on Monday, September 21 from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Walmart located on Commercial Drive in New Hartford. The employee did wear a mask during his shift but residents who may have been exposed to the virus are still asked to monitor themselves for symptoms of COVID-19.

Symptoms normally appear 2-14 days after exposure and include:

  • Fever or chills
  • Cough
  • Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing
  • Fatigue
  • Muscle or body aches
  • Headache
  • New loss of taste or smell
  • Sore throat
  • Congestion or runny nose
  • Nausea or vomiting
  • Diarrhea

If you experience any of these symptoms, contact your primary care provider for further guidance on testing. If you are a high-risk individual, contact your doctor even if your symptoms are mild.

