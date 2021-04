SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Central New York continues to take steps for equal distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine by hosting community-based pop-up clinics like the one happening Wednesday in Syracuse.

The Boys and Girls Club on Hamilton Street is holding the clinic from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. The group has already reached out to community groups to fill appointments.

Across New York, 18 pop-up sites will be set up this week to vaccinate 8,500 people.