ESF will reschedule spring 2020 commencement

Coronavirus
SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) The SUNY College of Environmental Science and Forestry announced Friday it was postponing its 2020 spring commencement ceremony.

The school said it was considering several, options for rescheduling the event.

“We are extremely disappointed to have to make this decision,” Interim President David Amberg wrote in a message to students. “Graduation ceremonies are the culmination of years of hard work, accomplishments, and mark what is arguably the most important milestone in our many of our students’ lives.”

Seniors and grad students who have fulfilled graduation requirements will receive diplomas by mail, which is the usual case.

