Essential city workers in Oswego get COVID bonus

OSWEGO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The city of Oswego is providing cash bonuses to essential city employees who stayed on the job through the pandemic.

Essential employees include workers in the Department of Public Works, Fire Department, Police Department, Animal Control Department, Water treatment plant employees, and individuals who work at either of the city’s wastewater facilities.

Oswego Mayor Billy Barlow will use money from the latest stimulus package, also known as the American Rescue Plan to pay the bonuses. Each employee will receive $500 and workers who receive the COVID-19 vaccine by May 6 will get an additional $250.







Photos of Oswego workers provided by Oswego Mayor’s Office

“During the height of COVID-19, our essential workers reported to work every day, despite the risks, and did their jobs while the rest of us stayed home or reduced activity to stop the spread of COVID-19 and remain healthy,” said Mayor Billy Barlow. “City of Oswego police officers, firefighters, DPW workers and our plant workers performed their duties without interruption and were there when we needed them most. I thank them for their service and appreciate all they’ve done for our community throughout the ongoing health crisis,” Barlow said.

Barlow says 220 of the city’s 300 workers fall into the essential category and will receive the bonuses totaling $165,000 from the $1.89 million awarded to Oswego from the stimulus plan.