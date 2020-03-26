Essex County asks travelers to avoid the county

ESSEX COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Many people are going to their second homes or vacation homes during this lockdown period, but now, Essex County health leaders are asking people who own a second property in the Adirondacks to stay home.

Though they have only five confirmed cases right now, they say that is more due to a lack of testing, and are worried that those coming into the area that aren’t permanent residents will cause a surge.

“It’s not a full time or seasonal resident issue. It’s the issue of protecting everybody,” said Shaun Gililland, Chairman of the Essex County Supervisors. “We don’t have the medical infrastructure to take care of any surges. Our grocery stores and places that provide necessities and stuff, they are not geared up to have that type of demand.”

County healthcare leaders want to stress that people should not come to the Adirondack area looking for a test, and it is safer to stay home.