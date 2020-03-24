Executive order in Onondaga County aims to limit exposure while waiting for coronavirus test results

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — There have been some questions about turnaround times in regard to coronavirus testing. Many are worried that a delay in getting results would allow people to be exposed to someone with COVID-19.

Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon addressed these concerns on Monday during the county update, saying turnaround all depends on the lab tests are sent to, but the county has a system to stay ahead as much as possible.

“Everyone has their own partner. All these partners aren’t doing testing for just our community. There’s thousands of tests being done every day. Certainly, a lot of this is infrastructure being built as you go, you find a new partner that has new turn times and you utilize that partner,” McMahon said. “That’s why we put in our executive order. That says if you get tested, there’s good reason to believe that you could have this, stay home, it’s the law.”

The county health commissioner says health investigators are set up to follow up with any people who are tested. The county is also training nurses and other medical personnel to continue staffing those follow-ups as the number of cases grows.