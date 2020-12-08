Expanded capacity, hours announced for F-Shed COVID-19 testing

Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:

Interactive Coronavirus Maps

Click here for Interactive Coronavirus Maps

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Onondaga County has announced the expansion of hours and testing capacity at the F-Shed starting on Wednesday, Dec. 9.

Testing at the F-Shed is for symptomatic individuals and registration is required. Appointments can be made by clicking here. You should select “Symptomatic/Exposure Testing.”

The current capacity at the F-Shed allows for 450 tests per day. They have now expanded that to 600 tests per day. The test done at the F-Shed is a “shallow nose swab.”

The F-Shed is also now open until 2 p.m., Monday through Friday.

I am happy that we will now be able to offer expanded hours and increased capacity at the F-Shed. Onondaga County continues to dedicate every available resource at our disposal to our fight against COVID-19. The best way to box-in this virus is to test, especially those in our community experiencing symptoms. We need folks who are exhibiting COVID-19 symptoms to get tested as quickly as possible and to isolate while waiting for their results.

Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon

There are also a lot of options for asymptomatic testing in the country. To find out more about asymptomatic testing, click here.

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Johns Hopkins COVID-19 Live case map

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Stay Connected