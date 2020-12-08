Expanded capacity, hours announced for F-Shed COVID-19 testing

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Onondaga County has announced the expansion of hours and testing capacity at the F-Shed starting on Wednesday, Dec. 9.
Testing at the F-Shed is for symptomatic individuals and registration is required. Appointments can be made by clicking here. You should select “Symptomatic/Exposure Testing.”
The current capacity at the F-Shed allows for 450 tests per day. They have now expanded that to 600 tests per day. The test done at the F-Shed is a “shallow nose swab.”
The F-Shed is also now open until 2 p.m., Monday through Friday.
I am happy that we will now be able to offer expanded hours and increased capacity at the F-Shed. Onondaga County continues to dedicate every available resource at our disposal to our fight against COVID-19. The best way to box-in this virus is to test, especially those in our community experiencing symptoms. We need folks who are exhibiting COVID-19 symptoms to get tested as quickly as possible and to isolate while waiting for their results.Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon
There are also a lot of options for asymptomatic testing in the country. To find out more about asymptomatic testing, click here.
More from NewsChannel 9:
For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App