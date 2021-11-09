F-M announces vaccination clinic for 5-11 year olds

In this Wednesday, March 24, 2021 image from video provided by Duke Health, Alejandra Gerardo, 9, looks up to her mom, Dr. Susanna Naggie, as she gets the first of two Pfizer COVID-19 vaccinations during a clinical trial for children at Duke Health in Durham, N.C. In the U.S. and abroad, researchers are beginning to test younger and younger kids, to make sure the shots are safe and work for each age. (Shawn Rocco/Duke Health via AP)

FAYETTEVILLE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Fayetteville-Manlius School District has announced its own vaccination clinic for F-M residents aged 5-11.

The district, along with Kinney Drugs, will hold the clinic Tuesday, November 16, 2021, from 4:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at the high school.

Those interested in getting their child vaccinated will need to make an appointment.

In a press release, the district outlined some important Information:

This clinic is only for children who are 5-11 years old and currently live within Fayetteville-Manlius School District’s attendance boundaries. (Students who live outside of the attendance boundaries will be turned away.)

A parent or legal guardian must accompany their child to the vaccine appointment.

Children who receive their first vaccine on Nov. 16 will need a second dose in early December. Once it’s confirmed, clinic information for the follow-up dose will be announced to families.

An appointment is required. This is not a walk-in clinic.

How to participate in the Nov. 16 clinic at F-M:

Click here to make an appointment (required).

A parent or legal guardian must complete the Vaccine Clinic Consent Form.

A parent or legal guardian must bring the completed consent form with them to their child’s appointment.

Appointments for this vaccine clinic are limited.

Families who are unable to secure an appointment for this clinic should contact their child’s primary healthcare provider, retail pharmacies or visit Onondaga County’s COVID-19 website for more information about upcoming vaccine clinics.