F-Shed in Syracuse among six new COVID-19 testing sites opened by the state

Midsection of female doctor with swab test sample during COVID-19 crisis. Female medical professional is holding test tube in hospital. She is wearing protective suit. (Getty)

(WSYR-TV) — Central New Yorkers in the Syracuse area and the Finger Lakes now have two new sites to get tested for COVID-19.

The F-Shed on Park Street in Syracuse and the YMCA in Rochester will open Tuesday. It comes as part of six new State testing sites to address the recent surge in COVID-19 cases. These sites are aimed providing additional testing options in areas of high need throughout the Capital, Central New York, Finger Lakes, Hudson Valley and Western New York regions.

“We want to start the New Year strong and use every tool at our disposal,” Governor Hochul said. “By mobilizing testing sites throughout the state, we will make sure testing is more accessible and convenient for New Yorkers. We will continue to expand testing availability to every corner of the state, evaluating where more capacity and additional sites are needed soon. I encourage every New Yorker to take advantage of a site near them.”

New Yorkers are strongly encouraged to make appointments here. Test results are sent following the appointment through email or text message. Walk-in appointments will also be available.

A list of the new testing sites by region and operating hours is below:

Capital Region

Crossgates Mall (Former Ruby Tuesday location) 1 Crossgates Mall Road Albany, NY 12203 Hours of Operation: Monday – Saturday: 9 a.m. – 7 p.m.



Central New York

CNY Regional Market F Shed 2100 Park Street Syracuse, NY 13208 Hours of Operation: Monday – Saturday: 8 a.m. – 6 p.m.



Finger Lakes

YMCA Carlson MetroCenter 444 E Main Street Rochester, NY 14604 Hours of Operation: Monday – Saturday: 8 a.m. – 6 p.m.



Hudson Valley

Grace Baptist Church 52 S 6th Avenue Mount Vernon, NY 10550 Hours of Operation: Monday – Saturday: 9 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Patriot Hills Golf Club 19 Club House Lane Stony Point, NY 10980 Hours of Operation: Monday – Saturday: 8 a.m. – 6 p.m.



Western New York

Northwest Buffalo Community Center 155 Lawn Avenue Buffalo, NY 14207 Hours of Operation: Monday – Saturday: 8 a.m. – 6 p.m.



Please note that on January 4, 2022, operating hours will be 12 p.m. – 6 p.m. for all sites with the exception of the Capital Region site that will be open until 7 p.m. After January 4, sites will be open during regular hours.

Additional sites throughout the state are being planned as well, and information regarding these sites will be announced soon. New Yorkers can find sites near them here.