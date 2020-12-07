Fabius-Pompey middle and high school students to learn remotely on Monday

FABIUS, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Students who attend Fabius-Pompey middle and high school will be learning remotely on Monday after a student tested positive for COVID-19. A letter was posted on the district’s website.
The elementary school will continue to have in-person classes.
