Fabius-Pompey middle and high school students to learn remotely on Monday

FABIUS, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Students who attend Fabius-Pompey middle and high school will be learning remotely on Monday after a student tested positive for COVID-19. A letter was posted on the district’s website.

The elementary school will continue to have in-person classes.

