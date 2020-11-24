Fabius-Pompey MS/HS students move to remote learning through November 30

ONONDAGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Middle and high school students in the Fabius-Pompey Central School District will be switching to remote learning through November 30 after a student tested positive for COVID-19.

In a letter posted on the district’s website, Superintendent Timothy Ryan said, “If there is a silver lining, it is that the students will miss fewer in-person instruction days due to the Thanksgiving holiday.”