Face of Spain’s governmental response to pandemic tests positive for COVID-19

Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez (L) listens to Fernando Simon, director of Spain’s Centre of Coordination of Health Emergencies, during a visit to the centre in Madrid on March 4, 2020 to discuss the COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak. (Photo by Borja Puig de la Bellacasa / POOL / AFP) (Photo by BORJA PUIG DE LA BELLACASA/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

(WSYR-TV) — The face of Spain’s governmental response to COVID-19 has tested positive for the virus.

Fernando Simon, the head of the country’s health emergency center, tested positive on Sunday.

A deputy said Simon, who had been leading Spain’s daily government COVID-19 briefing, is doing well and isolating at home.

As of Monday morning, reports said that more than 12,000 Spanish medical personnel had tested positive for the virus.

Overall, the country has reported more than 85,000 cases, 16,000 recoveries and 7,300 deaths.

