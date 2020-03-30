Face of Spain’s governmental response to pandemic tests positive for COVID-19

(WSYR-TV) — The face of Spain’s governmental response to COVID-19 has tested positive for the virus.
Fernando Simon, the head of the country’s health emergency center, tested positive on Sunday.
A deputy said Simon, who had been leading Spain’s daily government COVID-19 briefing, is doing well and isolating at home.
As of Monday morning, reports said that more than 12,000 Spanish medical personnel had tested positive for the virus.
Overall, the country has reported more than 85,000 cases, 16,000 recoveries and 7,300 deaths.
