Facebook pairing with researchers to use its data to slow COVID-19 pandemic

(WSYR-TV) — Facebook is joining the fight against coronavirus by working with researchers to use its data to slow the pandemic.

Facebook is able to analyze collected data on population movement while they are connected.

This can bring insight into the effectiveness of lockdown measures. The data shows patterns at a city or county level that can be useful to public health.

Google unveiled a similar offering to fight the pandemic last week.