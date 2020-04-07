Live Now
Onondaga County COVID-19 Update at 3 p.m.
Facebook pairing with researchers to use its data to slow COVID-19 pandemic

Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:

FILE – This Jan. 17, 2017, file photo shows a Facebook logo at Station F in Paris. Facebook has decided not to limit how political ads can be targeted to specific groups of people, as its main digital-ad rival Google did in November 2019 to fight misinformation. Neither will it ban political ads outright, as Twitter has done. And it still won’t fact check them, as it’s faced pressure to do. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus, File)

(WSYR-TV) — Facebook is joining the fight against coronavirus by working with researchers to use its data to slow the pandemic.

Facebook is able to analyze collected data on population movement while they are connected.

This can bring insight into the effectiveness of lockdown measures. The data shows patterns at a city or county level that can be useful to public health.

Google unveiled a similar offering to fight the pandemic last week.

