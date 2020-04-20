Facebook working with Carnegie Mellon to track COVID-19 with user data

FILE – This March 29, 2018, file photo shows the Facebook logo on screens at the Nasdaq MarketSite, in New York’s Times Square. Facebook, Google and other platforms are taking unprecedented steps to protect public health as potentially dangerous coronavirus misinformation spreads around the world. In a possible first, Facebook removed a post by Brazilian president Jair Bolsonaro that touted unproven viral benefits of a malaria drug, while Twitter nixed an associated video. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)

(WSYR-TV) — Facebook is using self-reported data from users to track COVID-19.

The company is working with Carnegie Mellon University on the project, inviting users to take surveys on whether they are experiencing coronavirus symptoms, even if they’re mild.

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg said the data could help anticipate more serious outbreaks at the county level.

Zuckerberg said the data should only be used for pandemic response and kept private, nodding to concerns by some civil society groups that the pandemic may lead to a broad expansion of government or corporate surveillance.