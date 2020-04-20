Facebook working with Carnegie Mellon to track COVID-19 with user data

(WSYR-TV) — Facebook is using self-reported data from users to track COVID-19.
The company is working with Carnegie Mellon University on the project, inviting users to take surveys on whether they are experiencing coronavirus symptoms, even if they’re mild.
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg said the data could help anticipate more serious outbreaks at the county level.
Zuckerberg said the data should only be used for pandemic response and kept private, nodding to concerns by some civil society groups that the pandemic may lead to a broad expansion of government or corporate surveillance.
