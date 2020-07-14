Facing an uptick in local coronavirus numbers

Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:

Interactive Coronavirus Maps

Click here for Interactive Coronavirus Maps

(WSYR-TV) — NewsChannel 9 spoke with Dr. Stephen Thomas from Upstate University Hospital on Tuesday regarding the uptick in local coronavirus numbers.

