Fake coronavirus tracking website putting malware in computers

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Erie County Sheriff’s Office is warning people about a malicious website that’s posing as a legitimate coronavirus tracker.

That website is Corona-Virus-Map.com, and authorities say it puts malware in peoples’ computers.

“Criminals stop at nothing to steal your info,” the Sheriff’s Office says.

The Sheriff’s Office says the legitimate site to trust is coronavirus.jhu.edu/map.html.

