Famed Utica Boilermaker race rescheduled, latest race to fall victim to COVID-19

UTICA, NY (WSYR-TV) — For the first time since it’s inception in 1978, the Utica Boilermaker road race will not be held on the second Sunday of July.

As NewsChannel 9 first reported Saturday the famed 15 Kilometer race and companion 5 K race will now be held on Sunday, September 13, due to uncertainty over the COVID-19 pandemic.

At a video conference for the media Monday, Boilermaker officials outlined details of how the postponement will impact runners.

Organizers say they tried to avoid conflicts with other races and events, but every weekend in the fall is crowded with events.

The new Boilermaker date is no exception, it falls on the same weekend as the Old Forge Marathon, and the now rescheduled Boston Marathon which is Monday, September 14.

Like most other sports, business, and school life COVID-19 took its toll on the running community.

The Tokyo Marathon on March 1, turned away tens of thousands of registered runners, and only allowed several hundred elite athletes to compete.

Organizers of the New York City Half Marathon between Brooklyn and Central Park cancelled the March 15 event less than a week before 22,000 runners from around the world were to compete.

The famed Boston Marathon moved its 122nd running from April 20 to September 14.

Here in Syracuse, the May 3 Mountain Goat ten mile race was switched to a virtual race, allowing runners to earn their medal and shirts by running on their own.

The Seneca 7 relay around Seneca Lake was cancelled.

As for the Boilermaker, if you are one of the more than 11,600 runners already registered and plan to run on the new date, you need not take any action.

If you cannot run on September 13 you have three other options.

You can obtain a full refund, transfer your registration to the 2021 Boilermaker, or donate your registration fee to the Boilermaker organization.

Registered runners should have already received an email outlining their options and how to proceed.

New registrations are on hold until May 1, while organizers handle refunds and transfers.

Details on the race weekend including packet pickup and other events will be announce din the coming months.

The Boilermaker begins outside the ECR factory that makes Utica Boilers and was started to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Utica Boiler brand.

Boilermaker 15k course courtesy of boilermaker.com

The race has grown from a few hundred runners to more than 19,000 runner for both the 15K and 5K.

Tens of thousands more line the route from ECR to the Saranac Brewery for each race.

Other local races impacted have been the Mountain Goat ten mile race up and down the hills of Syracuse which is now a virtual race.

The Seneca 7, a relay around Seneca Lake, was cancelled.

The Boston Marathon was moved from April 20 to September 14.

Get more details at boilermaker.com