Family Healthcast: Answering questions about 5-11 year olds receiving the COVID-19 vaccine

(WSYR-TV) — The pediatricians we check in with each week for “Whats Going Around” tell Carrie Lazarus their phones have been ringing off the hook, parents calling with question about the coronavirus vaccine for children between 5 and 11.

We’re going to be answering some of those questions this week.

About 15 million doses are already being packed with dry ice, loaded into small, specialized containers and shipped via airplanes and trucks to vaccination sites across.

Several million pediatric doses should be available in the next few days, but the vaccination program for the age group will only start “running at full strength” in the second week of November.

Which brings us to the question, “My 13 and 15 year olds got their vaccines and had no side effects, wondering if our first grader will be getting the same dose?”

The answer is no.

Children ages 5 to 11 will be given one-third the dose that is given to adolescents, teenagers and adults. Pfizer saying the lower dosage was selected for use in the clinical trial “based on safety, tolerability and immunogenicity data.”

However, younger children will still likely receive two doses, 21 days apart — the same regimen for older children and adults.

Polls show one third of parents of younger children will get their kids vaccinated. One third say they’ll wait to see how other children do and one third say their kids will not be getting the coronavirus vaccine.