Family Healthcast: Latest vaccination numbers

(WSYR-TV) — With FDA approval for coronavirus vaccines for children between the ages of 5 and 11 expected to come soon, we have an update on the number of People in different age groups who have been fully vaccinated here in the U.S.

Older adults lead the way. 97% of those over 65 have received at least one dose and 85% are fully vaccinated.

Those over 18 are next with 80% having had one dose and 69% are fully vaccinated.

For 12-and-up, the numbers are 78% have at least one dose and 67% are fully vaccinated.

Finally, the number for all ages tells us that 67% have had at least one dose and 57% are fully vaccinated.

These numbers don’t include those who’ve had booster shots.

If the vaccine is approved for 5-11 year olds, polls show it could take a while for the number of fully vaccinated Americans to rise. The latest survey from the Kaiser Family Foundation shows 3-in-10 parents say they will have their children get the shot. A third say they will wait to see how other children do with the vaccine and the other third of parents, many of whom have not been vaccinated themselves, say their children will not get the shots either.

Pediatricians will play a major role as they remain one of the most trusted sources for vaccine information.