Fayetteville, Manlius, Minoa to limit municipal building access due to coronavirus concerns

Coronavirus
ONONDAGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Village of Fayetteville, Town and Village of Manlius, and the Village of Minoa have announced that they will be limiting visitors to all municipal buildings as a preventative measure due to coronavirus concerns.

Residents in these municipalities will be asked to make appointments to see town clerks, and DPW garages and fire station will be closed to public access.

Right now, the three senior centers in these areas are closed, and people should reach out to the specific center to find out when it will open.

