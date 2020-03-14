Fayetteville, Manlius, Minoa to limit municipal building access due to coronavirus concerns

ONONDAGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Village of Fayetteville, Town and Village of Manlius, and the Village of Minoa have announced that they will be limiting visitors to all municipal buildings as a preventative measure due to coronavirus concerns.
Residents in these municipalities will be asked to make appointments to see town clerks, and DPW garages and fire station will be closed to public access.
Right now, the three senior centers in these areas are closed, and people should reach out to the specific center to find out when it will open.
More from NewsChannel 9:
- State Trooper injured after driver flees sobriety checkpoint
- WATCH: Dry, breezy and chilly Saturday
- Upstate University Hospital opens triage phone line for coronavirus questions
- Thursday is the earliest start to Spring in more than 100 years
- Three people injured in early morning shooting on Wolf Street
For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App