FDA green lights experimental drug trial in NYS

NEW YORK STATE (WSYR-TV) — Starting Tuesday, a trial drug will start being used to help fight COVID-19.

Governor Cuomo announced that New York has gotten approval from the FDA to treat seriously ill COVID-19 patients with hydroxy-chloroquine and zithromax. This treatment was published earlier this month in the Journal of Clinical Investigation, citing studies of it used in other viral diseases.

“It’s only a trial. It’s a trial for people who are in serious condition. But the New York State Department of Health has been working on this with some of New York’s best healthcare agencies and we think it shows promise,” Cuomo said.

Up to this date, there have been no published reports of this drug being used for coronavirus.