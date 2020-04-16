Quick Links: CNY Coronavirus Cases | Interactive Map of COVID-19 Cases in the U.S. | NYS Health Department | CDC Website | Essential Services | Unemployment FAQ | Where To Obtain Health Insurance | How To Make A Mask | Store Hours| City of Oswego Assistance | Live Map of COVID-19 Cases

FDA releases new guidelines for veterinary care

Coronavirus
(WSYR-TV) — For pet owners during the coronavirus pandemic, this is not only potentially a scary time for you, but also for your four-legged friends.

The Food and Drug Administration has recently released new guidelines for veterinarians to use to ease the stress of pet care.

The FDA announced veterinarians can now prescribe drugs to animals without direct, physical examination or making visits to their patients by using telemedicine.

As a pet owner, you are now potentially able to chat online, send videos and pass along photos to communicate with a doctor when you think something is wrong with your pet.

