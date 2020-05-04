FDA to require antibody emergency-use authorization

(WSYR-TV) — With the goal of cracking down on fraudulent tests that have flooded the market, the Food and Drug Administration is now requiring makers of coronavirus antibody tests to seek emergency-use authorization.
Commercial test makers will have 10 business days to submit new data and seek the agency’s emergency-use authorization.
These blood tests are designed to detect whether a person has developed antibodies to fight off COVID-19.
More from NewsChannel 9:
- Watchfire at the Fairgrounds Memorial Day weekend is cancelled
- Senate back in session; lawmakers turn down COVID-19 testing
- Can mosquitoes transmit COVID-19? SUNY ESF professor weighs in
- Another death from COVID-19 in Madison County
- Boxer trades gym for mom’s house to train for Olympics
For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App