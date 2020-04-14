Fears of meat shortage as many meat processing plants close due to sick employees

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (WSYR-TV) — COVID-19 has sickened workers at meat processing plants across the country, including a pork processing facility in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.
Nearly 250 of Smithfield’s workers have the virus. South Dakota’s governor asked Smithfield to close the plant for at least two weeks.
The company’s CEO said the closure puts the nation’s meat supply at risk.
Meat processors in Iowa and Pennsylvania have also shut their doors because of sick employees.
