February vaccination clinics in Madison County

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Dr. Manjul Shukla transfers Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine into a syringe, Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021, at a mobile vaccination clinic in Worcester, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne, File)

(WSYR-TV) — Madison County has announced it is opening vaccination clinics for the month of February.

The health department is opening up eight clinics. Some of those clinics will offer shots to children aged five and older.

Appointments for clinics are encouraged, but walk-ins are welcome. For more information, call the Madison County COVID-19 Hotline at 315.366.2770.

1st Dose Vaccination Clinics Pediatric Pfizer: For children ages 5-11 years of age

  • When: Thursday, February 3, 2022 (2nd dose clinic is February 24)
  • Time: 3:00 PM to 6:30 PM
  • Where: Madison County Health Department, Building 5 (behind the DMV), 138 N Court Street, Wampsville

Vaccination Clinics Pfizer: For individuals ages 12 years and older

(dates are for 1st dose and Booster)

  • When: Tuesday, February 8, 2022  (2nd dose is March 1)
  • Time: 12:00 PM to 3:30 PM
  • Where: Madison County Health Department, Building 5 (behind the DMV), 138 N Court Street, Wampsville
  • When: Friday, February 18, 2022  (2nd dose is March 11)
  • Time: 9:00 AM to 12:00 PM
  • Where: Madison County Health Department, Building 5 (behind the DMV), 138 N Court Street, Wampsville

1st dose Vaccination Clinics Moderna: For individuals 18 years and older

  • When: Wednesday, February 2, 2022  (2nd dose is March 2)
  • Time: 9:00 AM to 12:00 PM
  • Where: Madison County Health Department, Building 5 (behind the DMV), 138 N Court Street, Wampsville

Booster Vaccination Clinics Moderna: For individuals 18 years and older

  • When: Wednesday, February 2, 2022 
  • Time: 9:00 AM to 12:00 PM
  • Where: Madison County Health Department, Building 5 (behind the DMV), 138 N Court Street, Wampsville
  • When: Thursday, February 17, 2022 
  • Time: 12:00 PM to 3:30 PM
  • Where: Madison County Health Department, Building 5 (behind the DMV), 138 N Court Street, Wampsville
  • When: Wednesday, February 23, 2022 
  • Time: 12:00 PM to 3:30 PM
  • Where: Madison County Health Department, Building 5 (behind the DMV), 138 N Court Street, Wampsville

Vaccination Clinics Janssen (J&J) For individuals 18 years and older

This clinic date is good for 1st dose and booster

  • When: Wednesday, February 16, 2022 
  • Time: 12:00 PM to 3:30 PM
  • Where: Madison County Health Department, Building 5 (behind the DMV), 138 N Court Street, Wampsville

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area