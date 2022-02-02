February vaccination clinics in Madison County

(WSYR-TV) — Madison County has announced it is opening vaccination clinics for the month of February.
The health department is opening up eight clinics. Some of those clinics will offer shots to children aged five and older.
Appointments for clinics are encouraged, but walk-ins are welcome. For more information, call the Madison County COVID-19 Hotline at 315.366.2770.
1st Dose Vaccination Clinics Pediatric Pfizer: For children ages 5-11 years of age
- When: Thursday, February 3, 2022 (2nd dose clinic is February 24)
- Time: 3:00 PM to 6:30 PM
- Where: Madison County Health Department, Building 5 (behind the DMV), 138 N Court Street, Wampsville
Vaccination Clinics Pfizer: For individuals ages 12 years and older
(dates are for 1st dose and Booster)
- When: Tuesday, February 8, 2022 (2nd dose is March 1)
- Time: 12:00 PM to 3:30 PM
- Where: Madison County Health Department, Building 5 (behind the DMV), 138 N Court Street, Wampsville
- When: Friday, February 18, 2022 (2nd dose is March 11)
- Time: 9:00 AM to 12:00 PM
- Where: Madison County Health Department, Building 5 (behind the DMV), 138 N Court Street, Wampsville
1st dose Vaccination Clinics Moderna: For individuals 18 years and older
- When: Wednesday, February 2, 2022 (2nd dose is March 2)
- Time: 9:00 AM to 12:00 PM
- Where: Madison County Health Department, Building 5 (behind the DMV), 138 N Court Street, Wampsville
Booster Vaccination Clinics Moderna: For individuals 18 years and older
- When: Wednesday, February 2, 2022
- Time: 9:00 AM to 12:00 PM
- Where: Madison County Health Department, Building 5 (behind the DMV), 138 N Court Street, Wampsville
- When: Thursday, February 17, 2022
- Time: 12:00 PM to 3:30 PM
- Where: Madison County Health Department, Building 5 (behind the DMV), 138 N Court Street, Wampsville
- When: Wednesday, February 23, 2022
- Time: 12:00 PM to 3:30 PM
- Where: Madison County Health Department, Building 5 (behind the DMV), 138 N Court Street, Wampsville
Vaccination Clinics Janssen (J&J) For individuals 18 years and older
This clinic date is good for 1st dose and booster
- When: Wednesday, February 16, 2022
- Time: 12:00 PM to 3:30 PM
- Where: Madison County Health Department, Building 5 (behind the DMV), 138 N Court Street, Wampsville