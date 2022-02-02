February vaccination clinics in Madison County

Dr. Manjul Shukla transfers Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine into a syringe, Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021, at a mobile vaccination clinic in Worcester, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne, File)

(WSYR-TV) — Madison County has announced it is opening vaccination clinics for the month of February.

The health department is opening up eight clinics. Some of those clinics will offer shots to children aged five and older.

Appointments for clinics are encouraged, but walk-ins are welcome. For more information, call the Madison County COVID-19 Hotline at 315.366.2770.

1st Dose Vaccination Clinics Pediatric Pfizer: For children ages 5-11 years of age

When: Thursday, February 3, 2022 (2 nd dose clinic is February 24)

Thursday, February 3, 2022 (2 dose clinic is February 24) Time: 3:00 PM to 6:30 PM

3:00 PM to 6:30 PM Where: Madison County Health Department, Building 5 (behind the DMV), 138 N Court Street, Wampsville

Vaccination Clinics Pfizer: For individuals ages 12 years and older

(dates are for 1st dose and Booster)

When : Tuesday, February 8, 2022 (2 nd dose is March 1)

: Tuesday, February 8, 2022 (2 dose is March 1) Time: 12:00 PM to 3:30 PM

12:00 PM to 3:30 PM Where: Madison County Health Department, Building 5 (behind the DMV), 138 N Court Street, Wampsville

Madison County Health Department, Building 5 (behind the DMV), 138 N Court Street, Wampsville When : Friday, February 18, 2022 (2 nd dose is March 11)

: Friday, February 18, 2022 (2 dose is March 11) Time: 9:00 AM to 12:00 PM

9:00 AM to 12:00 PM Where: Madison County Health Department, Building 5 (behind the DMV), 138 N Court Street, Wampsville

1st dose Vaccination Clinics Moderna : For individuals 18 years and older

When : Wednesday, February 2, 2022 (2 nd dose is March 2)

: Wednesday, February 2, 2022 (2 dose is March 2) Time: 9:00 AM to 12:00 PM

9:00 AM to 12:00 PM Where: Madison County Health Department, Building 5 (behind the DMV), 138 N Court Street, Wampsville

Booster Vaccination Clinics Moderna: For individuals 18 years and older

When : Wednesday, February 2, 2022

: Wednesday, February 2, 2022 Time: 9:00 AM to 12:00 PM

9:00 AM to 12:00 PM Where: Madison County Health Department, Building 5 (behind the DMV), 138 N Court Street, Wampsville

Madison County Health Department, Building 5 (behind the DMV), 138 N Court Street, Wampsville When : Thursday, February 17, 2022

: Thursday, February 17, 2022 Time: 12:00 PM to 3:30 PM

12:00 PM to 3:30 PM Where: Madison County Health Department, Building 5 (behind the DMV), 138 N Court Street, Wampsville

Madison County Health Department, Building 5 (behind the DMV), 138 N Court Street, Wampsville When : Wednesday, February 23, 2022

: Wednesday, February 23, 2022 Time: 12:00 PM to 3:30 PM

12:00 PM to 3:30 PM Where: Madison County Health Department, Building 5 (behind the DMV), 138 N Court Street, Wampsville

Vaccination Clinics Janssen (J&J) For individuals 18 years and older

This clinic date is good for 1st dose and booster