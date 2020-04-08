Federal labor officials warn against retaliating against workers who report unsafe working conditions

WASHINGTON (WSYR-TV) — The U.S. Department of Labor warns employers it is illegal to retaliate against employees who report unhealthy or unsafe working conditions during the COVID-19 pandemic.
In a news release Wednesday, the department says illegal retaliation includes termination, demotion, loss of overtime, reduction in pay or hours and denial of a promotion.
“Employees have the right to safe and healthy workplaces,” said Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary Loren Sweatt. “Any worker who believes that their employer is retaliating against them for reporting unsafe working conditions should contact OSHA immediately.”
The Occupational and Safety Health Act of 1970 requires employers to provide a safe and healthful workplace.
Workers can file a complaint with OSHA on its website.
If an employee feels he or she is a victim of retaliation, the Labor Department says you can call 1-800-321-OSHA or file online.
