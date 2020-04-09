Feeding families in need during COVID-19

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Food Bank of Central New York is switching things up to make sure its volunteers are social distancing and those in need don’t got without a meal.
Volunteers are packing up orders and have started coming in at night.
This allows for the warehouse workers to be here during the day and volunteers at night, which is good for social distancing.
In the month of March, the Food Bank of Central New York saw an increase of 500,000 pounds of food from previous months.
The need is much larger now for those who depend on the food bank. They are doing their best to answer the call.
We are asking specifically for monetary donations because those allow us to purchase the foods that we need when we need them. And when we purchase food, we are purchasing truckloads of food. So, we are getting great, high quality food in the quantities we need to continue to serve the people we are seeing in need.Lynn Hy — Chief Development Officer at Food Bank of Central New York
The demand is very high now during the COVID-19 pandemic.
If you would like to donate to the Food Bank of Central New York, click here.
More from NewsChannel 9:
- Keeping trash collectors safe from COVID-19
- Senator under fire for selling stocks getting out of market as ethics group calls for investigation
- Syracuse mayor’s budget has no tax increase
- Meet one of Onondaga County’s public health nurses who informs patients they have COVID-19
- Financial implications of the coronavirus outbreak
For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App