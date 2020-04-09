Feeding families in need during COVID-19

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Food Bank of Central New York is switching things up to make sure its volunteers are social distancing and those in need don’t got without a meal.

Volunteers are packing up orders and have started coming in at night.

This allows for the warehouse workers to be here during the day and volunteers at night, which is good for social distancing.

In the month of March, the Food Bank of Central New York saw an increase of 500,000 pounds of food from previous months.

The need is much larger now for those who depend on the food bank. They are doing their best to answer the call.

We are asking specifically for monetary donations because those allow us to purchase the foods that we need when we need them. And when we purchase food, we are purchasing truckloads of food. So, we are getting great, high quality food in the quantities we need to continue to serve the people we are seeing in need. Lynn Hy — Chief Development Officer at Food Bank of Central New York

The demand is very high now during the COVID-19 pandemic.

