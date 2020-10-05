Finally, some good news on sales tax collections in Onondaga County

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) — COVID-19 demolished the American economy, forcing businesses to close and sending unemployment rates skyrocketing to levels not seen since the Great Depression.

That economic upheaval created a huge shortfall in sales taxes collected in Onondaga County and across the state. But Monday brought some good news.

The latest sales tax payment from the state comptrollers office was $37,821,924 for August and September. That’s $10,281,049 more than collected in the same period last year, when the economy was booming.

That reduces the county’s budget shortfall from $29 million to $19 million. It means, Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon says, that the county will not have to make any changes to its workforce levels in October.

Before this latest payment, the county was facing a $29 million shortfall in sales tax revenue. To make up for the loss the county reduced its workforce by more than five hundred positions through early retirement and attrition. Another 30 positions were furloughed, and seven were laid off.

