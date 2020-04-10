Finger Lakes winery aids local organizations by making hand sanitizer

SENECA FALLS, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Montezuma Winery and Hidden Marsh Distillery are stepping up to do their part and help local hospitals and organizations that are facing the COVID-19 outbreak head on.

The winery had dedicated its distillery to making hand sanitizer using a formula provided by the World Health Organization.

It’s donating the hand sanitizer to local organizations, including Auburn Community Hospital, Mozaic, which is a chapter of the ARC New York, and North Seneca Ambulance.

“We are extremely grateful to Montezuma Winery for their gracious donation of hand sanitizer to Auburn Community Hospital. As you might imagine, the hospital goes through a significant amount of sanitizer on a daily basis, so a donation like this is extremely helpful. It is because of companies like Montezuma Winery and many other like minded organizations that our community will get through this difficult time together,” stated Scott Berlucchi, President & CEO, Auburn Community Hospital.

“We are very honored to help protect the dedicated workers on the front lines and those that are in need. We pride ourselves in being part of such a strong, tight knit community and want to do our part to help combat this pandemic” said co-owner Bill Martin.

Montezuma Winery & Hidden Marsh Distillery will also have a limited supply of hand sanitizer available to the public during their curbside pick up hours. The winery is offering 375mL bottles at $6.00 each or free with a purchase of three or more bottles of wine or spirits.

While the winery is closed to the public during this time, customers may pick up products during curbside pick up hours Monday through Thursday from Noon to 5 p.m. or Friday through Sunday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.