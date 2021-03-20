First COVID-19 “Brazilian Variant” case discovered in New York

NEW YORK, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Governor Cuomo announced the discovery of the fist case of the “Brazilian Variant” of COVID-19 in New York on Saturday.

The case was identified by scientists at Mount Sinai Hospital in New York City and verified by the Department of Health’s Wadsworth Center Laboratories.

The patient is a Brooklyn resident in their 90s with no travel history.

“The detection of the Brazilian variant here in New York further underscores the importance of taking all the appropriate steps to continue to protect your health,” Cuomo said.

This variant was first detected in the United States at the end of January and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is reporting 48 cases nationwide.