First COVID-19 “Brazilian Variant” case discovered in New York

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Interactive Coronavirus Maps

Click here for Interactive Coronavirus Maps

NEW YORK, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Governor Cuomo announced the discovery of the fist case of the “Brazilian Variant” of COVID-19 in New York on Saturday.

The case was identified by scientists at Mount Sinai Hospital in New York City and verified by the Department of Health’s Wadsworth Center Laboratories.

The patient is a Brooklyn resident in their 90s with no travel history.

“The detection of the Brazilian variant here in New York further underscores the importance of taking all the appropriate steps to continue to protect your health,” Cuomo said.

This variant was first detected in the United States at the end of January and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is reporting 48 cases nationwide.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area